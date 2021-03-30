Gerry Thornley: 2021 Six Nations was distorted by over-influence of officials

The 2021 Six Nations Championship was more than we could possibly have hoped for, never mind anticipated. For all the brouhaha which accompanied France’s laissez-faire approach to the concept of life in a bio-secure bubble, to only have a game deferred and then have it rescheduled within a week of the finale was a minor miracle in itself. Add in the absence of supporters, and the quality of the matches was beyond expectations.

This is particularly so when one reflects on all the dire warnings in 2020 that rugby would never return until a vaccine had been made widely available.