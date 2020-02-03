Garry Ringrose ruled out of Wales and England matches

Ireland will be without centre Garry Ringrose until the visit of Italy to Dublin next month.

The Leinster back picked up a hand injury during the first half of Saturday’s Six Nations win over Scotland, and following a procedure over the weekend he will miss next Saturday’s visit of Wales as well as the trip to Twickenham. The IRFU released a medical update on Monday morning explaining: “Ringrose has had a procedure on a hand injury and is due to be available for selection ahead of round four of the championship. Garry will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group.”

Ringrose was replaced at half-time in the Aviva by his Leinster team mate Robbie Henshaw.

After both failing their head injury assessments during Saturday’s 19-12 victory, Dave Kilcoyne and Caelan Doris are “proceeding through the HIA process and will follow the graduated return to play protocols”. No indication has been provided as to whether they will feature at the weekend, although head coach Andy Farrell sounded relatively upbeat about their prospects when talking to the media post-match.

Tadgh Furlong reported some calf tightness towards the end of the game “and will be monitored across the early part of the week”. Furlong suffered the calf injury when tracking down Hamish Watson in the final stages of another big shift.

Development players Ryan Baird (Leinster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster) and Harry Byrne (Leinster) have returned to their respective provinces while Leinster’s Will Connors has been added to the main squad.