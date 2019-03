Gardaí in Limerick are investigating allegations of serious online abuse and harassment of Munster Rugby players.

Senior gardaí revealed on Friday an investigation into the alleged abuse has been ongoing for the past few months.

It is understood some of the content being complained about was posted online via fake player profiles.

The alleged abuse - believed to have targeted players as well as family members - was reportedly posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Supt Derek Smart of Henry Street Garda station said: “We are aware that certain people have made complaints, which we are investigating.”

“The investigation has been taking place over the last couple of months. It’s ongoing. No arrests have been made,” he said.

Gardaí said they were not aware of any contact from Munster Rugby itself. Rather, the complaints are understood to have been made by individuals linked to the club.

According to a report in the Limerick Leader, the club said the alleged perpetrators were “actively looking to destroy reputations and falsely represent people”.

Social media accounts were manufactured “for the purpose of attacking and abusing players, while also falsely claiming to be Munster Rugby players online”.

It was reported the club had sought the help of a “forensic scientist” to deal with the problem.

Munster Rugby did not respond when asked for comment.