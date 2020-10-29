Former Wales winger JJ Williams has died aged 72

He scored 12 tries in 30 appearances and won Grand Slams in 1976 and 1978

Wales and British and Irish Lions wing JJ Williams has died at the age of 72. File photograph: PA

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions winger JJ Williams has died at the age of 72.

Williams, who was christened John James but known throughout the world of rugby by his initials, was one of the finest finishers the game has seen.

He scored 12 tries in 30 appearances for Wales and won Grand Slams in 1976 and 1978, as well as four Triple Crowns between 1976 and 1979.

Williams toured South Africa in 1974 and New Zealand in 1977 with the Lions and his try-scoring exploits put him into the tourists’ record books.

He equalled David Duckham’s record of six tries in a single Lions game during a 97-0 victory over South West Districts in 1974.

Williams scored four tries in the subsequent 3-0 Test series triumph against South Africa, becoming only the second Lions player to score two tries twice in a Test.

He scored another Test try in New Zealand three years later and his five-try Test haul is only second to Ireland’s Tony O’Reilly, who crossed six times during the Lions tours of 1955 and 1959.

