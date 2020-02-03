Finn Russell left out of Scotland squad for England match

England expect to discover the full extent of Manu Tuilagi’s groin injury on Tuesday

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Racing 92 outhalf Finn Russell will not be involved with Scotland against England next weekend. Photograph: Getty Images

Racing 92 outhalf Finn Russell will not be involved with Scotland against England next weekend. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Finn Russell will be absent again when Scotland play England in the 2020 Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield.

The Racing 92 outhalf missed Scotland’s 19-12 defeat to Ireland at Dublin on Saturday after being disciplined for breaching team rules last week following an alleged late-night drinking session at the team’s hotel.

Adam Hastings played at outhalf in Dublin and Scotland’s 37-man squad for the visit of England on Saturday includes Worcester Warriors outhalf Duncan Weir, who was called last week in place of Russell.

Meanwhile George Ford admits England can ill afford to lose Manu Tuilagi for any of their remaining games as a groin problem threatens his ongoing involvement.

A comprehensive 24-17 defeat by France in Paris was compounded by the loss of Tuilagi in the 16th minute, and Eddie Jones is waiting for the results of medical checks with an update expected by Tuesday.

The Leicester centre’s departure robbed England of their most effective carrier and, given his international career was previously put on extended hold because of a serious groin injury, no risks will be taken ahead of the trip to Murrayfield.

He entered the Six Nations having played just one match in six weeks because of another groin issue and Ford, his Leicester team-mate, knows he is an indispensable part of the midfield.

“It was obviously disappointing for Manu. He’s a big player for us and it goes without saying what he brings to our game,” Ford said.

“Most importantly I hope he’s all right and that his injury isn’t too bad. I’m not too sure what it is specifically, but I’m sure he will do his best to get back out there.”

England name their team to face Scotland on Thursday, with Mako Vunipola in contention to start after being rested for the opening weekend.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.