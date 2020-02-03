Finn Russell left out of Scotland squad for England match

Finn Russell will be absent again when Scotland play England in the 2020 Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield.

The Racing 92 outhalf missed Scotland’s 19-12 defeat to Ireland at Dublin on Saturday after being disciplined for breaching team rules last week following an alleged late-night drinking session at the team’s hotel.

Adam Hastings played at outhalf in Dublin and Scotland’s 37-man squad for the visit of England on Saturday includes Worcester Warriors outhalf Duncan Weir, who was called last week in place of Russell.

Meanwhile George Ford admits England can ill afford to lose Manu Tuilagi for any of their remaining games as a groin problem threatens his ongoing involvement.

A comprehensive 24-17 defeat by France in Paris was compounded by the loss of Tuilagi in the 16th minute, and Eddie Jones is waiting for the results of medical checks with an update expected by Tuesday.

The Leicester centre’s departure robbed England of their most effective carrier and, given his international career was previously put on extended hold because of a serious groin injury, no risks will be taken ahead of the trip to Murrayfield.

He entered the Six Nations having played just one match in six weeks because of another groin issue and Ford, his Leicester team-mate, knows he is an indispensable part of the midfield.

“It was obviously disappointing for Manu. He’s a big player for us and it goes without saying what he brings to our game,” Ford said.

“Most importantly I hope he’s all right and that his injury isn’t too bad. I’m not too sure what it is specifically, but I’m sure he will do his best to get back out there.”

England name their team to face Scotland on Thursday, with Mako Vunipola in contention to start after being rested for the opening weekend.