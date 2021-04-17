Final Six Nations match set to be switched from Italy to Donnybrook

Any form of isolation for amateur Irish players would put the fixture in jeopardy

Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations match is set to be switched from Italy to Donnybrook. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland’s final match of the Six Nations is set to be switched from Italy to Donnybrook.  

Considering the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly stated last Thursday that national governing bodies need to “put in place equivalent situations” to 10 days of hotel quarantining for elite athletes returning to Ireland from international events, The Irish Times understands that the focus has switched to a change of venue.  

The French Federation agreed to give up home advantage last year to play Ciara Griffin’s Irish women, due to a similar situation, but the fixture was eventually cancelled due to a covid outbreak. The IRFU would hope for the same generosity from the Italian Federation as any form of isolation for amateur Irish players would put the fixture in jeopardy as many of them cannot afford to be under quarantine come Monday morning. ?

Ireland lost 56-15 to France on Saturday in Dublin while Italy overcame Scotland 41-20 to set up a third-place play-off next Saturday in Parma.   

All going well, Energia Park is expected to be confirmed as the venue in the next 24 hours. 

