February rugby calendar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures
Ireland begin the defence of the Grand Slam as the Six Nations gets underway
Ireland players celebrate winning the Grand Slam after the victory over England at Twickenham. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
FRIDAY 1st
Women’s Six Nations Championship: Ireland v England, Donnybrook (5.0)
Legends international: Ireland v England, RDS (6.0)
Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Ireland v England, Musgrave Park (7.15)
Clubs international: Scotland v Ireland, Myreside (7.30)
Six Nations Championship: France v Wales, Stade de France (8.0)
SATURDAY 2nd
Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Italy, Murrayfield (2.15); Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium (4.45)
Pro 14: Cheetahs v Southern Kings (2.0)
FRIDAY 8th
Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Netherdale, Galashiels (7.30)
Women’s Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun (7.35)
Clubs international: Ireland v Scotland, Donnybrook (7.30)
SATURDAY 9th
Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Murrayfield (2.15); Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (4.45)
SUNDAY 10th
Six Nations Championship: England v France, Twickenham (3.0)
FRIDAY 15th
Pro 14: Edinburgh v Dragons (7.35); Munster v Southern Kings, Musgrave Park (7.35); Ospreys v Ulster (7.35)
AIL Division 1B: St Mary’s v Naas (8.0)
Division 2A (8.0): Nenagh Ormond v Old Crescent; UL Bohemian v Cashel.
SATURDAY 16th
Pro 14: Zebre v Leinster (2.30); Benetton Rugby v Scarlets (5.15); Connacht v Cheetahs (5.30); Cardiff Blues v Glasgow (7.35)
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Cork Constitution v Clontarf; Dublin University v UCC; Garryowen v Terenure; Lansdowne v Shannon; UCD v Young Munster.
Division 1B (2.30): Ballynahinch v Old Wesley; City of Armagh v Buccaneers; Malone v Banbridge; Old Belvedere v Ballymena.
Division 2A (2.30): Blackrock v Dolphin; Galwegians v Highfield; QUB v Navan.
Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Rainey OB; Dungannon v Wanderers; MU Barnhall v Corinthians; Sligo v Skerries; Sunday’s Well v Greystones.
Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Seapoint; Malahide v Tullamore; Midleton v Ballina; Omagh v Bruff; Thomond v City of Derry.
FRIDAY 22nd
Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Centro d’Italia, Rieti (7.0/6.0 Irish time)
Pro 14: Glasgow v Connacht (7.35); Ospreys v Munster (7.35); Leinster v Southern Kings (7.55)
AIL Division 1A: Young Munster v Garryowen (8.0)
SATURDAY 23rd
Six Nations Championship: France v Scotland, Stade de France (3.15, 2.15 Irish time); Wales v England , Principality stadium (4.45)
Women’s Six Nations Championship: Italy v Ireland, Parma (6.30)
Pro 14: Benetton Rugby v Dragons (1.0); Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues (7.35); Ulster v Zebre (7.35)
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v UCC; Cork Constitution v UCD; Shannon v Dublin University; Terenure v Lansdowne.
Division 1B (2.30): Ballymena v Old Wesley; Banbridge v Ballynahinch; Buccaneers v St Mary’s; Naas v Malone; Old Belvedere v City of Armagh.
Division 2A (2.30): Cashel v Blackrock; Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond; Navan v Highfield; Old Crescent v Galwegians; QUB v UL Bohemian.
Division 2B (2.30): Corinthians v Skerries ; Greystones v Belfast Harlequins; MU Barnhall v Dungannon; Rainey OB v Sligo; Wanderers v Sunday’s Well.
Division 2C (2.30): Ballina v Seapoint; Bruff v Bangor; City of Derry v Malahide; Midleton v Thomond; Tullamore v Omagh.
SUNDAY 24th
Six Nations Championship: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (4.0, 3.0 Irish time)
Pro 14: Scarlets v Cheetahs (1.0)