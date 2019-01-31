February rugby calendar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures

Ireland begin the defence of the Grand Slam as the Six Nations gets underway

Ireland players celebrate winning the Grand Slam after the victory over England at Twickenham. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

FRIDAY 1st

Women’s Six Nations Championship: Ireland v England, Donnybrook (5.0)

Legends international: Ireland v England, RDS (6.0)

Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Ireland v England, Musgrave Park (7.15)

Clubs international: Scotland v Ireland, Myreside (7.30)

Six Nations Championship: France v Wales, Stade de France (8.0)

SATURDAY 2nd

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Italy, Murrayfield (2.15); Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium (4.45)

Pro 14: Cheetahs v Southern Kings (2.0)

FRIDAY 8th

Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Netherdale, Galashiels (7.30)

Women’s Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun (7.35)

Clubs international: Ireland v Scotland, Donnybrook (7.30)

SATURDAY 9th

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Murrayfield (2.15); Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (4.45)

SUNDAY 10th

Six Nations Championship: England v France, Twickenham (3.0)

FRIDAY 15th

Pro 14: Edinburgh v Dragons (7.35); Munster v Southern Kings, Musgrave Park (7.35); Ospreys v Ulster (7.35)

AIL Division 1B: St Mary’s v Naas (8.0)

Division 2A (8.0): Nenagh Ormond v Old Crescent; UL Bohemian v Cashel.

SATURDAY 16th

Pro 14: Zebre v Leinster (2.30); Benetton Rugby v Scarlets (5.15); Connacht v Cheetahs (5.30); Cardiff Blues v Glasgow (7.35)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Cork Constitution v Clontarf; Dublin University v UCC; Garryowen v Terenure; Lansdowne v Shannon; UCD v Young Munster.

Division 1B (2.30): Ballynahinch v Old Wesley; City of Armagh v Buccaneers; Malone v Banbridge; Old Belvedere v Ballymena.

Division 2A (2.30): Blackrock v Dolphin; Galwegians v Highfield; QUB v Navan.

Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Rainey OB; Dungannon v Wanderers; MU Barnhall v Corinthians; Sligo v Skerries; Sunday’s Well v Greystones.

Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Seapoint; Malahide v Tullamore; Midleton v Ballina; Omagh v Bruff; Thomond v City of Derry.

FRIDAY 22nd

Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Centro d’Italia, Rieti (7.0/6.0 Irish time)

Pro 14: Glasgow v Connacht (7.35); Ospreys v Munster (7.35); Leinster v Southern Kings (7.55)

AIL Division 1A: Young Munster v Garryowen (8.0)

SATURDAY 23rd

Six Nations Championship: France v Scotland, Stade de France (3.15, 2.15 Irish time); Wales v England , Principality stadium (4.45)

Women’s Six Nations Championship: Italy v Ireland, Parma (6.30)

Pro 14: Benetton Rugby v Dragons (1.0); Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues (7.35); Ulster v Zebre (7.35)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v UCC; Cork Constitution v UCD; Shannon v Dublin University; Terenure v Lansdowne.

Division 1B (2.30): Ballymena v Old Wesley; Banbridge v Ballynahinch; Buccaneers v St Mary’s; Naas v Malone; Old Belvedere v City of Armagh.

Division 2A (2.30): Cashel v Blackrock; Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond; Navan v Highfield; Old Crescent v Galwegians; QUB v UL Bohemian.

Division 2B (2.30): Corinthians v Skerries ; Greystones v Belfast Harlequins; MU Barnhall v Dungannon; Rainey OB v Sligo; Wanderers v Sunday’s Well.

Division 2C (2.30): Ballina v Seapoint; Bruff v Bangor; City of Derry v Malahide; Midleton v Thomond; Tullamore v Omagh.

SUNDAY 24th

Six Nations Championship: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (4.0, 3.0 Irish time)

Pro 14: Scarlets v Cheetahs (1.0)

