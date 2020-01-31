February rugby calendar: Your guide to all the month’s fixtures
The Six Nations Championship gets underway as Andy Farrell takes charge of Ireland
The Six Nations captains, France’s Charles Ollivon, Scotland’s Stuart Hogg, England’s Owen Farrell, Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones, Italy’s Luca Bigi and Ireland’s Johnny Sexton pose with the trophy. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
(all times Irish)
SATURDAY 1st
Six Nations Championship: Wales v Italy, Principality stadium (2.15); Ireland v Scotland, Aviva stadium (4.45)
Pro14: Cheetahs v Kings, Toyota stadium (3.0)
SUNDAY 2nd
Six Nations Championship: France v England, Stade de France (3.0)
Women’s Six Nations Championship: Ireland v Scotland, Donnybrook (1.0)
FRIDAY 7th
Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Ireland v Wales, Musgrave Park (7.15)
SATURDAY 8th
Six Nations Championship: Ireland v Wales, Aviva stadium (2.15); Scotland v England, Murrayfield (4.45pm)
SUNDAY 9th
Six Nations Championship: France v Italy, Stade de France (3.0)
Women’s Six Nations Championship: Ireland v Wales, Donnybrook (1.0)
FRIDAY 14th
Pro14: Glasgow v Zebre, Scotstoun (7.35); Munster v Kings, Musgrave Park (7.35)
AIL (8.0) – Division 1A: Lansdowne v Clontarf; Division 1B: St Mary’s v Naas.
Division 2A: Nenagh Ormond v Cashel.
SATURDAY 15th
Pro14: Leinster v Cheetahs, RDS (2.30); Scarlets v Edinburgh, Parc y Scarlets (3.0); Ospreys v Ulster, Liberty stadium (5.15); Connacht v Cardiff, Sportsground (7.35); Dragons v Benetton, Rodney Parade (7.35)
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v Cork Con; Dublin University v Young Munster; Garryowen v Terenure; UCD v UCC.
Division 1B (2.30): City of Armagh v Highfield; Navan v Malone; Old Belvedere v Banbridge; Old Wesley v Shannon.
Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v Old Crescent; Buccaneers v Dolphin; Rainey OB v QUB; UL Bohemian v MU Barnhall.
Division 2B (2.30): Ballina v Belfast Harlequins; Blackrock v Sligo; Galwegians v Dungannon; Greystones v Corinthians; Malahide v Wanderers.
Division 2C (2.30): City of Derry v Bangor; Clonmel v Midleton; Omagh v Skerries; Sunday’s Well v Bruff; Tullamore v Enniscorthy.
FRIDAY 21st
Under-20 Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland, Franklin’s Gardens (7.45)
Pro14: Ospreys v Leinster, Venue TBC(6.35); Edinburgh v Connacht, Murrayfield (7.35); Zebre v Connacht, Stadio Giovanni Mari, Legnano (7.35)
AIL Division 1A: Cork Con v UCC; Terenure v UCD (8.0).
SATURDAY 22nd
Six Nations Championship: Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico (2.15), Wales v France, Principality stadium (4.45)
Pro14: Glasgow v Dragons, Scotstoun (7.35); Ulster v Cheetahs, Kingspan (7.35)
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v Dublin University; Clontarf v Garryowen; Young Munster v Lansdowne.
Division 1B (2.30): Banbridge v St Mary’s; Highfield v Navan; Malone v Old Belvedere; Old Wesley v City of Armagh; Shannon v Naas.
Division 2A (2.30): Cashel v Ballymena; Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond; MU Barnhall v QUB; Old Crescent v Rainey OB; UL Bohemian v Buccaneers.
Division 2B (2.30): Ballina v Galwegians; Belfast Harlequins v Malahide; Dungannon v Corinthians; Sligo v Greystones; Wanderers v Blackrock.
Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Skerries; Bruff v Omagh; City of Derry v Tullamore; Enniscorthy v Clonmel; Midleton v Sunday’s Well.
SUNDAY 23rd
Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland, Twickenham (3.0)
Women’s Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland, Castle Park, Doncaster (12.45)
Pro14: Scarlets v Kings, Parc y Scarlets (5.15); Cardiff v Benetton, Arms Park (5.15)
FRIDAY 28th
Pro14: Edinburgh v Cardiff, Murrayfield (7.35); Leinster v Glasgow, RDS (7.35)
AIL (8.0) – Division 1A: Garryowen v Young Munster; Division 2A: Nenagh Ormond v UL Bohemian. Division 2B : Greystones v Wanderers.
SATURDAY 29th
Pro14: Zebre v Ospreys, Stadio Lanfranchi (1.0); Benetton v Ulster, Stadio Monigo (3.0); Munster v Scarlets, Thomond Park (5.0); Dragons v Cheetahs, Rodney Parade (5.15)
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Dublin University v Cork Con; Lansdowne v Ballynahinch; UCC v Terenure; UCD v Clontarf.
Division 1B (2.30): City of Armagh v Shannon; Naas v Banbridge; Navan v Old Wesley; Old Belvedere v Highfield; St Mary’s v Malone.
Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v Dolphin; Buccaneers v MU Barnhall; QUB v Old Crescent; Rainey OB v Cashel.
Division 2B (2.30): Ballina v Dungannon; Blackrock v Belfast Harlequins; Corinthians v Sligo; Greystones v Wanderers; Malahide v Galwegians.
Division 2C (2.30): Clonmel v City of Derry; Omagh v Midleton; Skerries v Bruff; Sunday’s Well v Enniscorthy; Tullamore v Bangor.