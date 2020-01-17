Will Addison starts as Ulster face crunch Bath showdown

Champions Cup Pool Three, Ulster v Bath, Saturday January 18th, Ravenhill (kick-off 3.15pm, BT Sports)

Will Addison has been named in Ulster’s starting XV for Saturday’s crunch European clash with Bath in Belfast.

Addison limped off during last weekend’s defeat to Clermont Auvergne but is fit to take the number 15 jersey, as Dan McFarland’s side look to secure their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Addison is joined in the back three by Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale, with Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey resuming in midfield. John Cooney and Billy Burns - both named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad this week - continue in the halfbacks.

Up front Jack McGrath and Rob Herring start with Tom O’Toole - another Ireland call-up - replacing Marty Moore at tighthead.

Iain Henderson captains the side from secondrow, where he’s joined by Alan O’Connor, while Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee resume in the backrow.

A victory for Ulster on Saturday will see them through to the last-eight.

Ulster: Will Addison; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.

Bath: Tom Homer; Gabe Hamer-Webb, Jackson Willison, Max Wright, Ruaridh McConnochie; Freddie Burns, Ollie Fox; Beno Obano , Jack Walker , Will Stuart, Matt Garvey, Charlie Ewels (capt), 6. Tom Ellis, Sam Underhill, Josh Bayliss. Replacements: Ross Batty, Lucas Noguera, Sam Nixon, Josh McNally, Mike Williams, Chris Cook, Rhys Priestland, Tom de Glanville.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (France).