Will Addison starts as Ulster face crunch Bath showdown

Ireland fullback fit as province look for win which will see them into quarter-finals

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Will Addison is fit to start for Ulster against Bath. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Will Addison is fit to start for Ulster against Bath. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Champions Cup Pool Three, Ulster v Bath, Saturday January 18th, Ravenhill (kick-off 3.15pm, BT Sports)

Will Addison has been named in Ulster’s starting XV for Saturday’s crunch European clash with Bath in Belfast.

Addison limped off during last weekend’s defeat to Clermont Auvergne but is fit to take the number 15 jersey, as Dan McFarland’s side look to secure their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Addison is joined in the back three by Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale, with Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey resuming in midfield. John Cooney and Billy Burns - both named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad this week - continue in the halfbacks.

Up front Jack McGrath and Rob Herring start with Tom O’Toole - another Ireland call-up - replacing Marty Moore at tighthead.

Iain Henderson captains the side from secondrow, where he’s joined by Alan O’Connor, while Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee resume in the backrow.

A victory for Ulster on Saturday will see them through to the last-eight.

Ulster: Will Addison; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.

Bath: Tom Homer; Gabe Hamer-Webb, Jackson Willison, Max Wright, Ruaridh McConnochie; Freddie Burns, Ollie Fox; Beno Obano , Jack Walker , Will Stuart, Matt Garvey, Charlie Ewels (capt), 6. Tom Ellis, Sam Underhill, Josh Bayliss. Replacements: Ross Batty, Lucas Noguera, Sam Nixon, Josh McNally, Mike Williams, Chris Cook, Rhys Priestland, Tom de Glanville.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (France).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.