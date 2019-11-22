Which Champions Cup team do you think has the worst jersey?

Matt Williams is not one bit impressed by the standard of jerseys in this year’s Champions Cup.

In his weekly column for The Irish Times, he describes last weekend’s opening round of the competition as being “awash with exceptionally awful jersey designs that could see most of the gear used as high vis work clothes in the future.”

Munster will be relieved though, they’re the one Irish province to get the thumbs up from the former Ulster, Leinster and Scotland coach: “Tomorrow at Thomond, Munster’s feared red and navy, contrasting with the classic sky blue and white stripes of Racing 92 will be a beacon of class in a crass sea of jersey marketing. “

As for these four, well he didn’t hold back.

Use the text box below to tell us which jersey you think is the worst and we'll collate the answers before revealing the winner (loser?).

Exeter

Tom O’Flaherty wearing his Exeter kit in his team’s win against La Rochelle. Photograph: Getty Images

“It would appear that the inspiration for Exeter’s strip came from the regurgitations of overeating beetroot and blueberries.

Ospreys

Ospreys’ Luke Price kicks a penalty against Munster. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

The Welsh province have not impressed with their “viral mix of blue, grey and iridescent green”.

Connacht

Connacht’s Jack Carty and Conor Fitzgerald celebrate their win over Montpellier. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht enjoyed a memorable win over French club Montpellier, but no need to rush out and pick up the jersey based on this colour description: “Connacht’s hatched greenish, grey lines.”

Leinster

“Leinster’s Woodstock 50th anniversary celebratory tie-dye squashed, fifty shades of blue, vies for the gong in the worst jersey of 2019 category.”