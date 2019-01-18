Unchanged Edinburgh side for win or bust tie with Montpellier

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has named an unchanged side for this winner-takes-all encounter with French giants Montpellier at Murrayfield.

A win would take Edinburgh into new territory and secure their appearance in the knockout stages for the first time since 2012. Victory would also maintain the team’s unbeaten home record so far this season, and extend their winning run to seven games in all competitions.

The squad contains all 12 of the players Gregor Townsend named earlier in the week on his Six Nations championship Scotland panel.

“We’re going to go out there, gumshields in, sleeves rolled up, and we’re going to get in the middle of it and see where we get to,” said Cockerill.

New Zealander Vern Cotter makes five changes to his Montpellier side, with Bismarck du Plessis returning to the line-up. The backline which impressed against Newcastle Falcons remains largely intact, with Cotter opting to bring in Jan Serfontein for Yvan Reilhac at centre. He has also changed the pack with Yacouba Camara, Fulgence Ouedraogo and Jacques du Plessis coming into the team.

The French side are looking for a victory which would put them into the quarter-finals. They are currently three points behind the Scottish club so a win at Murrayfield is vital to secure their place in the next round.

Newcastle meet Toulon in Kingston Park with the English side hoping to get home and away wins against the side that has won the Champions Cup three times. Newcastle are not viewing the match as a dead rubber, hoping a win would propel them forward in the Premiership. But others are.

With Newcastle on eight points and Toulon on six, neither team can advance. To that end Toulon have stripped their side, and like Newcastle are looking towards the second half of the Top 14 league.