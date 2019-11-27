Ulster’s Will Addison to miss Harlequins games with four-week suspension

Will Addison will miss Ulster’s back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup fixtures against Harlequins after receiving a four-week suspension following an independent disciplinary hearing in London.

The Ulster fullback was cited for a tackle on Clermont Auvergne’s French international secondrow Paul Jedrasiak in the 31st minute of last Friday’s match at the Kingspan stadium.

The incident was reviewed at the time by referee JP Doyle and television match official Trevor Fisher without sanction. But the match citing commissioner, England’s John Byett, took a different view and Addison was cited for tackling “in a dangerous manner in the 31st minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13”.

The ERC statement read: “An independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Antony Davies (England), Chair, Val Toma (Romania) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal), heard submissions and evidence from Addison, who did not accept the citing complaint, from the Ulster Rugby Chief Executive, Jonny Petrie, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

“The Committee upheld the citing complaint finding that Addison had made reckless contact with Jedrasiak’s head in attempting the tackle, and as dangerous tackles of this nature carry a mandatory mid-range sanction according to World Rugby’s regulations, six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record, the Committee reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a four-week suspension.”

Addison is free to play again on Monday, December 23rd and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.

He will also be unavailable for Ulster’s Pro 14 fixtures against the Scarlets and Leinster (December 20th).