Ulster’s Will Addison cited for tackle against Clermont Auvergne

Secondrow Paul Jedrasiak was forced off after incident in first-half of province’s win

Ulster’s Will Addison has been cited for a tackle during the province’s win over Clermont Auvergne. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ulster’s Will Addison has been cited for a tackle during the province’s win over Clermont Auvergne. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Ulster and Ireland fullback Will Addison has been cited for a tackle on Clermont Auvergne secondrow Paul Jedrasiak during last Friday night’s Heineken Champions Cup match at the Kingspan stadium.

According to an EPC Rugby release “Addison is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he tackled the Clermont second row, Paul Jedrasiak (No 4), in a dangerous manner in the 31st minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13.

Antony Davies (England) Chair, Val Toma (Romania) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place at the London office of Bird & Bird LLP on Wednesday. The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, John Byett (England).”

The Ulster fullback put in a try saving hit on the secondrow. It was reviewed at the time by the referee JP Doyle in conjunction with the television match official Trevor Fisher, both of whom concluded that it didn’t warrant a sanction. It was Jedrasiak’s last involvement in the match as he departed for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and never returned.

La Rochelle hooker, Pierre Bourgarit, having received a red card for making contact with the eyes of Sale flanker Tom Curry, during a Champions Cup match has been cited, so too Montpellier’s Jacques du Plessis after he was sent off for striking Gloucester’s Gerbrandt Grobler with his arm.

