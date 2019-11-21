Ulster make four changes as Clermont Auvergne roll into town

Dan McFarland’s side are looking to make it two wins from two after their Bath victory

Iain Henderson will lead Ulster out in Belfast on Friday night. Photgraph: David Rogers/Getty

Champions Cup Pool 3: Ulster v Clermont Auvergne, Friday November 22nd, Ravenhill (kick-off 7.45pm, BT Sport)

Dan McFarland has made four changes to his Ulster side, as the province look to make it two wins from their opening two Champions Cup fixtures.

The province opened their European campaign with a 17-16 win over Bath at The Rec last weekend, but face a stern test as Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne arrive in Belfast on Friday night.

There is a solitary change in the backline, with Louis Ludik coming in on the wing, joining Will Addison and Jacob Stockdale in the back three.

Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall resume in midfield, while Billy Burns - who this week signed a new contract with Ulster - and John Cooney form the halfbacks.

Up front Eric O’Sullivan replaces the injured Jack McGrath at loosehead, with Rob Herring at hooker and Marty Moore at tighthead.

Alan O’Connor returns to join Iain Henderson in the eingine room, while Sean Reidy comes into the backrow alongside Jordi Murphy and number eight Marcell Coetzee.

Ulster: Will Addison; Louis Ludik, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.

Clermont: Nick Abendanon; Peter Betham, Isaiah Toeava, George Moala, Alivereti Raka; Jake McIntyre, Greig Laidlaw; Etienne Falgoux, John Ulugia, Rabah Slimani, Paul Jedrasiak, Sitaleki Timani, Peceli Yato, Arthur Iturria, Fritz Lee (capt). Replacements: Mike Tadjer, Loni Uhila, Davit Zirakashvili, Thibault Lanen, Lucas Dessaigne, Morgan Parra, Camille Lopez, Apisai Naqalevu.

