Two changes for Ulster as they bid to make it four from four

Champions Cup Pool Three: Harlequins v Ulster, Friday December 13th, The Stoop (kick-off 7.45pm, BT Sport)

Dan McFarland has made two changes to his Ulster side for Friday night’s clash with Harlequins in London.

The province are currently looking to make it four Champions Cup wins from four, after last weekend’s tense 25-24 win in Belfast.

Jacob Stockdale started that fixture at fullback, and he retains his position, with Matt Faddes returning on the wing and Louis Ludik resuming his place in the back three.

Last week’s man of the match Stuart McCloskey continues in midfield alongside Luke Marshall, withBilly Burns and last weekend’s hero John Cooney in the halfbacks.

In the pack, Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore form the frontrow, with Kieran Treadwell returning to join Iain Henderson in the engine room.

Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee keep their places in the back row.

Harlequins: Ross Chisholm; Vereniki Goneva, James Lang, Francis Saili; Cadan Murley; Brett Herron, Martin Landajo; Santiago Garcia Botta, Elia Elia, Kyle Sinckler (capt), Stephan Lewies, Tex Cavubati , Will Evans, Semi Kunatani, Alex Dombrandt. Replacements: Jack Musk, Nick Auterac, Simon Kerrod, Dino Lamb, James Chisholm, Niall Saunders, Paul Lasike, Travis Ismaiel.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Matt Faddes, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (capt), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (France).