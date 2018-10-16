Toulouse duo cited ahead of Leinster clash

Jerome Kaino and Lucas Pointud both cited following last weekend’s win over Bath
Toulouse’s Jerome Kaino yellow carded by referee Andrew Brace following a high tackle on Jamie Roberts of Bath. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Toulouse’s Jerome Kaino yellow carded by referee Andrew Brace following a high tackle on Jamie Roberts of Bath. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Toulouse have had two of their pack cited ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Leinster.

Both Jerome Kaino and Lucas Pointud were cited on Tuesday for separate incidents during their win over Bath last weekend.

Toulouse number eight, Kaino, is alleged to have struck Bath centre Jamie Roberts with his shoulder in the 39th minute of that match. He was shown a yellow card by referee, Andrew Brace (Ireland), following the incident.

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for foul play he could face a ban of two weeks (low end), six weeks (mid-range) or 10 to 52 weeks if it’s considered a top end sanction.

Toulouse prop, Pointud, is alleged to have struck Bath prop Nathan Catt with his head in the 50th minute.

The sanctions for striking with the head range from six weeks at the low end, to 10 weeks for a mid range case, with bans being as long as 16-104 weeks.

Both complaints were made by the match citing commissioner, Eugene Ryan from Ireland.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.