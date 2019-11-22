Tadhg Beirne returns to Munster lineup for Racing clash

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Racing 92

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Saturday. Venue: Thomond Park. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 5pm. On TV: Live on BT Sport.

Johann van Graan has made three changes to his Munster side to take on Racing 92 at Thomond Park with JJ Hanrahan, Tadhg Beirne and Jack O’Donoghue all coming in to the starting lineup.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership with Conor Murray and Hanrahan in the halfbacks.

Last week’s man of the match Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row.

Beirne partners Jean Kleyn in the engine room with O’Donoghue named in a back row that also includes captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Alby Mathewson is among the replacements and is set to play his last game for the province.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Fineen Wycherley, Alby Mathewson, Dan Goggin, Arno Botha.