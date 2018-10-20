Simon Zebo apologises for taunting celebration

An embarrassed Simon Zebo has revealed he apologised to Michael Lowry after taunting the 20-year-old Ulster full-0back by pointing at him as he glided into the in-goal area to score a try which sealed Racing’s 44-12 win over the northern province in the Paris La Defense Arena.

Having said sorry to Lowry on the pitch moments after he scored, Zebo then waited outside the Ulster dressing-room to apologise again and hand him his jersey. The Irish and ex-Munster full-back was plainly mortified by his uncharacteristic actions.

“I’m still sick about it,” admitted Zebo. “I had to wait 10 minutes outside the dressing-room to give him my jersey and apologise again. I’ve played the game for I don’t know how many years and I’ve never done anything like that, I just got too excited. I probably built up the game a bit too much in my head this week and let the emotions get the better of me for a few seconds.”

It was Zebo’s seventh try in seven games for his new Parisian employers, and it left Racing atop Pool 4 wirth nine points from two games, but that counted for little with Zebo when he relived his taunting of Lowry.

Really sorry to Michael Lowry

Got too excited and I don’t do stuff like that as long as I’ve played.

I wouldn’t like my kids doing that and I’m disappointed in myself ..

Made a mistake, not in the spirit of the game..keep up the great work

Sorry again — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) October 20, 2018

Expressing genuine remorse, Zebo also admitted: “You live and learn. I wouldn’t want my kids to do that I’m and I’m very disappointed with myself. I feel sh*t, but he’s a lovely fellah. Jeeze, he’s some feet, electric with the ball in hand.

“As soon as I went over to apologise he was very receptive. We’d a good chat after the game. There’s no ill-feelings or anything. These things happen, but I’d prefer if they didn’t happen to me.”

Zebo could at least console himself that the apology was accepted by Lowry, whom he informed had a huge future in the game, and also by the squad Ulster.

Their captain, long-time Irish teammate Rory Best, said: “We all know Zebo and I think he gets a bit over-exuberant at times. As far as I know, he’s apologised to Mikey. Simon loves to celebrate and sometimes he celebrates before he scores and sometimes he celebrates after.

“As far as we’re concerned, he apologised to Mikey. I didn’t see the end of it but I think Simon probably feels that it probably wasn’t the right thing to do.

“He’s apologised and it’s important we don’t make what was really a good game of rugby from both sides... Simon just sometimes gets carried away. He’s a great fella and you let him the odd one,” said Best with a smile.