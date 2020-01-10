Sexton remains on course for Six Nations

Leo Cullen suggested that Johnny Sexton is still on target to make Ireland’s opening game in the Six Nations against Scotland next month. The outhalf is back running and while he won’t play against Lyon on Sunday or next weekend against Benetton, he is making good progress from the knee ligament injury.

James Ryan (calf) misses out on Sunday’s game against Lyon but should be available for selection ahead of the trip to Italy the following Saturday.

More to follow