Seán O’Brien in contention for Leinster’s clash with Saracens

Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney both out of Sunday’s Champions Cup quarter-final
Jordan Larmour is out of Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Jordan Larmour is out of Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

 

Leinster will be without Dave Kearney (shoulder), Jordan Larmour (calf) and Noel Reid (eye socket and concussion) for Sunday’s Champions Cup match against Saracens at the Aviva stadium.

Kearney picked up a shoulder injury when coming on as a replacement in Leinster’s defeat to the Ospreys on Saturday night in the Liberty stadium. Reid was withdrawn early in the match for a HIA (Head Injury Assessment) but suffered further damage to the eye socket in the incident.

Number eight, Jack Conan sustained a knock to his knee in the second half in Wales and is being monitored by the medical team while Fergus McFadden did not return to the pitch at the Liberty stadium after undergoing a HIA.

Sean O’Brien (shoulder) and Rhys Ruddock (hamstring) are back in training and will be further assessed after training this week before a decision is taken on whether they are available for selection. The prognosis is positive.

Luke McGrath, who captained Leinster in the Ospreys match on his return from a knee injury, came through the game without any issue. As of Monday there have been 46,000 tickets sold for Sunday’s game against Saracens, a figure that is expected to go past 50,000 ahead of the game.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.