Seán O’Brien in contention for Leinster’s clash with Saracens

Leinster will be without Dave Kearney (shoulder), Jordan Larmour (calf) and Noel Reid (eye socket and concussion) for Sunday’s Champions Cup match against Saracens at the Aviva stadium.

Kearney picked up a shoulder injury when coming on as a replacement in Leinster’s defeat to the Ospreys on Saturday night in the Liberty stadium. Reid was withdrawn early in the match for a HIA (Head Injury Assessment) but suffered further damage to the eye socket in the incident.

Number eight, Jack Conan sustained a knock to his knee in the second half in Wales and is being monitored by the medical team while Fergus McFadden did not return to the pitch at the Liberty stadium after undergoing a HIA.

Sean O’Brien (shoulder) and Rhys Ruddock (hamstring) are back in training and will be further assessed after training this week before a decision is taken on whether they are available for selection. The prognosis is positive.

Luke McGrath, who captained Leinster in the Ospreys match on his return from a knee injury, came through the game without any issue. As of Monday there have been 46,000 tickets sold for Sunday’s game against Saracens, a figure that is expected to go past 50,000 ahead of the game.