Seán O’Brien and Robbie Henshaw remain in contention for Scarlets

Leo Cullen facing potential selection headache as Luke McGrath battles for fitness
Seán O’Brien is being assessed ahead of Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with the Scarlets. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Seán O’Brien is being assessed ahead of Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with the Scarlets. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Neither Seán O’Brien nor Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Leinster’s European Champions Cup semi-final with Scarlets on Saturday.

Following a Leinster briefing on Monday O’Brien is said to being undergoing assessment by the medical staff after coming off against Benetton Treviso in his comeback game over the weekend.

“Seán O’Brien was removed at halftime against Benetton Rugby and will be further assessed this weekend ahead of selection,” said the Leinster statement.

O’Brien was reported to have said the shoulder that had kept him out for the last number of weeks was sore after his run out against Benetton.

Henshaw, who warmed up on Friday night prior to the Benetton game, is returning from a shoulder injury sustained scoring a try in Ireland’s Six Nations Championship match against Italy and has not played since.

There is hope in the Leinster camp that the Irish centre will make a return for the semi-final.

“Robbie Henshaw has returned to full training from a shoulder injury,” said the Leinster injury update.

Luke McGrath, who turned an ankle against Saracens, will also be further assessed this week with his fitness having implications about what overseas players Leinster can use. They may use just two from Scott Fardy, Jamison Gabson-Park and James Lowe.

Good news from Jordan Larmour is that he reported no issues after his first game back after a calf injury. The Leinster and Ireland back will again train fully this week with a view to lining out against Scarlets.

There was positive news too that Jack Conan, who injured his knee against Ospreys, will resume training this week with a view to making selection for Saturday, while Rhys Ruddock remains in the same position with a problematic hamstring. Ruddock is also being assessed.

Richardt Strauss picked up a calf injury against Benetton which has ruled the hooker out of contention with Dave Kearney and Josh van der Flier still among the long term injuries.

