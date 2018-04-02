Scarlets investigate claims of racist chanting during La Rochelle win

‘We have a proud history of being a family club and events such as this are completely unacceptable’
Scarlets’ Leigh Halfpenny and Scott Williams celebrate with try scorer Rhys Patchell during the Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle at Parc y Scarlets. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Scarlets have launched an investigation into claims of racist chanting during their Champions Cup quarter-final win over La Rochelle.

Allegations of racist abuse aimed at La Rochelle players surfaced on social media after the Scarlets’ 29-17 win on Good Friday.

And the Scarlets have confirmed they will now look into the matter.

“We have a proud history of being a family club and events such as this are completely unacceptable,” said a Scarlets spokesperson.

“The vast majority of the 15,500 sell-out crowd at Parc y Scarlets for the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final enjoyed a wonderful family-friendly occasion.

“An investigation will be undertaken to understand the full facts and background of the incident before commenting further.”

The Scarlets’ stirring victory set up a semi-final showdown with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, to be played on the weekend of April 21st and 22nd.

