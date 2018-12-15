Saracens close in on quarter-final slot after win in Cardiff

Cardiff Blues 14 Saracens 26

Unbeaten Saracens continued their relentless push for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final place by beating Cardiff Blues 26-14 at the Arms Park.

But it was an often close-run contest as Saracens’ 21-game run without defeat came under serious threat for large parts of the game.

England outhalf Owen Farrell’s second-half penalty double and a Jamie George try edged them home as they strengthened their grip on Pool Three.

Wing Sean Maitland scored a first-half try, with Farrell kicking 16 points, while the Blues claimed touchdowns from centre Rey Lee-Lo and fullback Dan Fish.

Outhalf Gareth Anscombe kicked both conversions, yet the Blues are facing a pool-stage exit despite pushing Saracens hard just six days after suffering a 51-25 defeat against the same opponents at Allianz Park.

Saracens will secure their place in the last-eight if they beat struggling Lyon in France next month, with that game being followed by a home encounter against Glasgow.

Glasgow Warriors 21 Lyon 10

Glasgow Warriors beat Lyon 21-10 in a game during which a strong bitter wind played a huge part but the home side maintained their hopes of qualification for the knockout stages from Pool Three.

Using the wind well Glasgow led 18-3 at the break thanks to a brace of tries from winger Niko Matawalu sandwiching a pair of penalties from Adam Hastings, who also converted the second try

Late pressure from Lyon produced a penalty from Jean-Marc Doussain, and with the wind they pulled back a try from Pierre-Louis Barassi which was converted by Doussain.

A penalty from Hastings, who was later subject to a straight arm to the head from lock Etienne Oosthuizen who was red carded by referee Ben Whitehouse, saw Glasgow home.