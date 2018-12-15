Saracens close in on quarter-final slot after win in Cardiff
Glasgow Warriors keep their hopes alive with victory over Lyon
Jamie George of Saracens goes over to score the winning try during the Heineken Champions Cup match against Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Cardiff Blues 14 Saracens 26
Unbeaten Saracens continued their relentless push for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final place by beating Cardiff Blues 26-14 at the Arms Park.
But it was an often close-run contest as Saracens’ 21-game run without defeat came under serious threat for large parts of the game.
England outhalf Owen Farrell’s second-half penalty double and a Jamie George try edged them home as they strengthened their grip on Pool Three.
Wing Sean Maitland scored a first-half try, with Farrell kicking 16 points, while the Blues claimed touchdowns from centre Rey Lee-Lo and fullback Dan Fish.
Outhalf Gareth Anscombe kicked both conversions, yet the Blues are facing a pool-stage exit despite pushing Saracens hard just six days after suffering a 51-25 defeat against the same opponents at Allianz Park.
Saracens will secure their place in the last-eight if they beat struggling Lyon in France next month, with that game being followed by a home encounter against Glasgow.
Glasgow Warriors 21 Lyon 10
Glasgow Warriors beat Lyon 21-10 in a game during which a strong bitter wind played a huge part but the home side maintained their hopes of qualification for the knockout stages from Pool Three.
Using the wind well Glasgow led 18-3 at the break thanks to a brace of tries from winger Niko Matawalu sandwiching a pair of penalties from Adam Hastings, who also converted the second try
Late pressure from Lyon produced a penalty from Jean-Marc Doussain, and with the wind they pulled back a try from Pierre-Louis Barassi which was converted by Doussain.
A penalty from Hastings, who was later subject to a straight arm to the head from lock Etienne Oosthuizen who was red carded by referee Ben Whitehouse, saw Glasgow home.