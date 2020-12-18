Ryan Baird and Harry Byrne in Leinster XV to face Northampton

Ryan Baird and Harry Byrne are in the Leinster team to face Northampton Saints in the Champions Cup on Saturday in the RDS Arena (Kick-off 1pm - live on Virgin Media, BT Sport, Channel 4).

It’s the same back three again this weekend with try scorers from last week Jimmy O’Brien and Dave Kearney selected at fullback and on the left wing respectively and Hugo Keenan also retained on the right.

Robbie Henshaw is again selected in the centre but moves to the number 12 jersey with Garry Ringrose back from a jaw injury to take his place at outside centre.

It’s a new halfback pairing this week with Jamison Gibson-Park starting at scrumhalf and Harry Byrne starting a Champions Cup game for the first time having made his debut off the bench last weekend.

It’s also a new frontrow combination with Irish internationals Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter starting having come off the bench in France.

Ryan Baird also starts a European game for the first time and is joined by James Ryan in the secondrow.

It’s the same back row as started the win, Josh van der Flier at openside and finally Caelan Doris at number eight.

On the bench Ross Molony and Josh Murphy are involved in a European match day squad for the first time this season.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Ryan Baird, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (Capt), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Josh Murphy, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Dan Leavy.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)