Ryan Baird and Harry Byrne in Leinster XV to face Northampton

Garry Ringrose is back from a jaw injury to take his place at outside centre

Harry Byrne will start for Leinster this weekend. File photograph: Inpho

Harry Byrne will start for Leinster this weekend. File photograph: Inpho

 

Ryan Baird and Harry Byrne are in the Leinster team to face Northampton Saints in the Champions Cup on Saturday in the RDS Arena (Kick-off 1pm - live on Virgin Media, BT Sport, Channel 4).

It’s the same back three again this weekend with try scorers from last week Jimmy O’Brien and Dave Kearney selected at fullback and on the left wing respectively and Hugo Keenan also retained on the right.

Robbie Henshaw is again selected in the centre but moves to the number 12 jersey with Garry Ringrose back from a jaw injury to take his place at outside centre.

It’s a new halfback pairing this week with Jamison Gibson-Park starting at scrumhalf and Harry Byrne starting a Champions Cup game for the first time having made his debut off the bench last weekend.

It’s also a new frontrow combination with Irish internationals Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter starting having come off the bench in France.

Ryan Baird also starts a European game for the first time and is joined by James Ryan in the secondrow.

It’s the same backrow as started the win against Montpellier, Josh van der Flier at openside and finally Caelan Doris at number eight.

On the bench Ross Molony and Josh Murphy are involved in a European match day squad for the first time this season.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Ryan Baird, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (Capt), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Josh Murphy, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Dan Leavy.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.