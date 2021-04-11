Romain Ntamack steers Toulouse past Clermont

Clermont Auvergne 12 Toulouse 21

Romain Ntamack kicked all of his side’s points as Toulouse beat Clermont Auvergne 21-12 to secure their place in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

Clermont struggled in the absence of their captain Camille Lopez, who was forced off in the fifth minute with a shoulder injury, with the more disciplined Toulouse side securing a meeting with fellow French club Bordeaux-Begles in the semi-final.

The game took place in heavy rain, with the kicking of Ntamack guiding his side to victory, scoring seven penalties during the game.

His opposite number, Morgan Parra, was also successful with his kicking, with four penalties, but it was not enough to beat Toulouse.

The game itself was evenly matched, with both clubs exchanging penalties, until the 62nd minute, when Ntamack kicked his fifth of the match to edge Toulouse in front.

Clermont committed a number of offsides during the game and it was that which allowed the visitors to stretch their lead.

Ntamack secured his side’s victory when he successfully mastered a long-range kick from over 45 metres out to give Toulouse a nine-point lead with less than 10 minutes left to play.