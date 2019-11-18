Robbie Henshaw in line to return for Leinster’s trip to Lyon

Robbie Henshaw, a second half replacement in Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup victory over Benetton, came through the game with no adverse effects and is in line to start for the Irish province when they travel to take on French Top 14 leaders Lyon on Saturday.

Henshaw was originally slated to return against Connacht in a Pro 14 match but missed out because of illness. He wasn’t included in the matchday squad for the Benetton game but was drafted onto the bench after Joe Tomane suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up.

Tomane is an injury doubt ahead of the weekend as is the player who replaced him in the starting team, Rory O’Loughlin, against the Italian side. O’Loughlin suffered a shoulder knock and “will be further assessed” by the medical staff. The same prognosis applies to Tomane at this point.

Tadhg Furlong is nursing a minor back complaint and his chances of travelling to Lyon will be determined by the medical team later in the week. Number eight Caelan Doris is following the graduated return to play protocols after being taken off with a head knock early in the game at the RDS, while flanker Will Connors, who was ruled out of the Benetton match with concussion, has passed all the marks and will train fully.

Meanwhile, Sean Cronin is stepping up his training workload following a neck injury.