Rob Kearney and Cian Healy injury concerns for Toulouse trip

Jamison Gibson-Park has returned to Leinster training while Leavy must prove fitness
Cian Healy is an injury concern ahead of Leinster’s trip to play Toulouse. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Leavy, Rob Kearney and Cian Healy are all under medical scrutiny from Leinster in the run in to their second HeinekenChampions Cup match against Toulouse in France next weekend.

Fullback Kearney was removed from the game against Wasps with a tight quad and is being assessed by Leinster medical staff. Healy was removed at half-time from the same game last Friday in the RDS. The Irish loosehead prop suffered a contusion to his knee and is also being monitored.

Dan Leavy didn’t take part at all in Leinster opening European fixture. The flanker was removed with a calf problem, which he picked up during the Leinster warm-up.

Rhys Ruddock was drafted in and directly by Leinser replaced Leavy in the starting team.

Again, Leavy will have to prove his fitness this week if he is to be considered for the trip to Toulouse.

Better news for Leinster is that scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park has recovered from rolling his ankle against Munster. He is due to return to training this week.

Will Connors (ACL) and Barry Daly (knee) are both longer term injuries and will play no part in this week’s preparation.

