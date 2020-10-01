Racing 92 players test positive for Covid-19 two weeks before Champions Cup final

Parisian side beat Saracens in last weekend’s semi-finals and meet Exeter

A number of Racing 92 players have tested positive for Covid-19. Photograph: Franck Fife/Getty/AFP

A number of Racing 92 players have tested positive for Covid-19. Photograph: Franck Fife/Getty/AFP

 

Several players at European Champions Cup finalists Racing 92 have tested positive for Covid-19 with the final in Bristol against Exeter just over two weeks away. The French club made the announcement via their Twitter account on Thursday morning.

Their statement read: “Tests carried out on the entire professional group on Wednesday morning revealed several positive cases. We are now awaiting the recommendations of the Ligue National Rugby, which we will apply with all the necessary rigour.”

Racing 92 defeated Saracens in their semi-final clash last weekend which will raise concerns among their defeated opponents.

French club Stade Français had to cancel their pre-season match against Toulon in August after it was revealed that an undisclosed number of players had tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman reported at the time: “In light of the compulsory medical examinations for all players who have been diagnosed positive with the RT-PCR test for Covid-19, it appears that some of them are carriers of lung lesions due to the virus.” - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.