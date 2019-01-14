Racing 92 condemn ‘racist insults’ directed at Simon Zebo

Former Munster player tweeted after defeat to Ulster that he had suffered abuse in Belfast

Racing 92 have released a statement on ‘racist insults’ directed at Simon Zebo during the Champions Cup defeat to Ulster in Belfast. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Racing 92 have released a statement on ‘racist insults’ directed at Simon Zebo during the Champions Cup defeat to Ulster in Belfast. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Racing 92 have released a statement condemning what they describe as “racist insults” directed at Simon Zebo during their defeat to Ulster on Saturday.

The former Munster and Ireland player scored a try as Pool Four leaders Racing lost 26-22 at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast – their first defeat of the group stages – and tweeted afterwards: “I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd. #NotOn - Django wins in the end.”

On Monday evening Racing said they strongly condemn the alleged abuse directed at their player.

“Racing 92 strongly condemns the racist insults that Simon Zebo was targetted with on Saturday during the European Cup game between this club and Ulster Rugby at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast,” reads the statement.

“Racism has no place in rugby, in which the values of solidarity and togetherness are the exact opposite of any forms of discrimination.

“Racing, however, does not wish to stigmatise Ulster Rugby as a whole. The insults suffered by Simon Zebo are the actions of only one or two individuals and have been condemned by many Ulster fans who have shown their support for Simon.”

Earlier, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland backed up a previous statement from the province in which they said they are investigating the alleged abuse.

“We are aware of Simon’s tweet and the discussion around that,” McFarland said. “If that (the comments) did happen, it is totally unacceptable. This is a club where inclusivity plays a huge part.

“And anything that goes against that is totally unacceptable. I know that as an organisation that is totally the position we take.”

McFarland also stated that if supporters had heard any inappropriate comments being made towards Zebo, then they should make the club award of what they had witnessed.

More to follow...

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.