Racing 92 condemn ‘racist insults’ directed at Simon Zebo

Racing 92 have released a statement condemning what they describe as “racist insults” directed at Simon Zebo during their defeat to Ulster on Saturday.

The former Munster and Ireland player scored a try as Pool Four leaders Racing lost 26-22 at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast – their first defeat of the group stages – and tweeted afterwards: “I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd. #NotOn - Django wins in the end.”

On Monday evening Racing said they strongly condemn the alleged abuse directed at their player.

“Racing 92 strongly condemns the racist insults that Simon Zebo was targetted with on Saturday during the European Cup game between this club and Ulster Rugby at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast,” reads the statement.

“Racism has no place in rugby, in which the values of solidarity and togetherness are the exact opposite of any forms of discrimination.

“Racing, however, does not wish to stigmatise Ulster Rugby as a whole. The insults suffered by Simon Zebo are the actions of only one or two individuals and have been condemned by many Ulster fans who have shown their support for Simon.”

Earlier, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland backed up a previous statement from the province in which they said they are investigating the alleged abuse.

“We are aware of Simon’s tweet and the discussion around that,” McFarland said. “If that (the comments) did happen, it is totally unacceptable. This is a club where inclusivity plays a huge part.

“And anything that goes against that is totally unacceptable. I know that as an organisation that is totally the position we take.”

McFarland also stated that if supporters had heard any inappropriate comments being made towards Zebo, then they should make the club award of what they had witnessed.

