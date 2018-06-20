Pool of champions: Leinster get tough European draw
Wasps, Toulouse and Bath make up Pool 1; Simon Zebo set for quick Munster return with Racing
Jonathan Sexton acknowledges the crowd after the Champions Cup quarter-final against Wasps at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Leinster were drawn in what might be considered the Heineken Champions Cup pool of death for next season’s premier European competition.
This season’s champions drew Wasps, Toulouse and Bath in Pool 1, four clubs that have previously won the trophy. It is the only one of the five pools which contains four teams that have previously been European champions.
Simon Zebo will enjoy a swift return to Thomond Park along with another former Munster legend Donnacha Ryan after Racing 92 were drawn against Johann van Graan’s side in Pool 2. Premiership sides Exeter and Gloucester make up the pool.
It was Gloucester who suffered a 33-6 defeat against Munster in Limerick in what is now known as the miracle match in 2003.
The Irish side needed a four-try victory and to win by a minimum margin of 27 points to reach the quarter-finals at Gloucester’s expense, which is exactly what happened.
Ulster, who earned a place in next season’s competition by virtue of beating Ospreys in a final playoff match at the end of last season, have been drawn against Welsh club Scarlets, this year’s beaten finalists Racing 92 and Leicester in Pool 4.
Pool 3 contains twice winners Saracens, Glasgow, Lyon and Cardiff with Pool 5 dominated by three times winners Toulon, who will play Montpellier, Newcastle and Edinburgh.
HEINEKEN CUP POOL DRAW 2018/2019
POOL 1
LEINSTER
Wasps
Toulouse
Bath
POOL 2
Castres
Exeter
MUNSTER
Gloucester
POOL 3
Saracens
Glasgow
Lyon
Cardiff Blues
POOL 4
Scarlets
Racing 92
Leicester
ULSTER
POOL 5
Montpellier
Newcastle
Edinburgh
Toulon
CHALLENGE CUP DRAW
POOL 1
Northampton
Clermont Auvergne
Dragons
Timisoar Saracens
POOL 2
Pau
Ospreys
Worcester
Stade Francais
POOL 3
Sale Sharks
CONNACHT
Bordeaux-Begles
Perpignan
POOL 4
La Rochelle
Zebre
Bristol
Enisei-STM
POOL 5
Benetton
Harlequins
Agen
Grenoble