Pool of champions: Leinster get tough draw with three former winners

Wasps, Toulouse and Bath make up a tough Pool 1 of the Champions Cup

Updated: about an hour ago

Jonathan Sexton acknowledges the crowd after the Champions Cup quarter-final against Wasps at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Jonathan Sexton acknowledges the crowd after the Champions Cup quarter-final against Wasps at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Leinster were drawn in what might be considered the Heineken Champions Cup pool of death for next season’s premier European competition.

This season’s champions drew Wasps, Toulouse and Bath in Pool 1, four clubs that have previously won the trophy. It is the only one of the five pools which contains four teams that have previously been European champions.

In the draw, which took place in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday, Munster in Pool 2, face this year’s Top 14 French champions Castres as well as Premiership sides Exeter and Gloucester.

It was Gloucester who suffered a 33-6 defeat against Munster in Limerick in what is now known as the miracle match in 2003.

The Irish side needed a four-try victory by a minimum margin of 27 points to reach the quarter-finals at Gloucester’s expense, which is exactly what happened.

Ulster, who earned a place in next season’s competition by virtue of beating Ospreys in a final playoff match at the end of last season, have been drawn against Welsh club Scarlets, French artistocrats Racing 92 and Leicester in Pool 4.

The draw for Pool 4 brings Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo back to Ireland to face Ulster. The former Munster secondrow, Ryan left for Racing 92 in May 2017, while Zebo announced his departure from Munster in January of this season and will line out for the Parisian club for the first time in the coming season.

Pool 3 contains twice winners Saracens, Glasgow, Lyon and Cardiff with pool 5 dominated by three times winners Toulon, who will play Montpellier, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

HEINEKEN CUP POOL DRAW 2018/2019
POOL 1
LEINSTER
Wasps
Toulouse
Bath

POOL 2
Castres
Exeter
MUNSTER
Gloucester

POOL 3
Saracens
Glasgow
Lyon
Cardiff Blues

POOL 4
Scarlets
Racing 92
Leicester
ULSTER

POOL 5
Montpellier
Newcastle
Edinburgh
Toulon

CHALLENGE CUP DRAW
POOL 1
Northampton
Clermont Auvergne
Dragons
Timisoar Saracens

POOL 2
Pau
Ospreys
Worcester
Stade Francais

POOL 3
Sale Sharks
CONNACHT
Bordeaux-Begles
Perpignan

POOL 4
La Rochelle
Zebre
Bristol
Enisei-STM

POOL 5
Benetton
Harlequins
Agen
Grenoble

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.