Owens and Garcès to ref Irish quarter-finals

Nigel Owens will take charge of Munster’s calsh with Toulon, Owens reffing Leinster

John O'Sullivan

Nigel Owens will officiate for Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against three-time tournament winners Toulon.

Nigel Owens will officiate for Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against three-time tournament winners Toulon.

 

Two of the top officials in world rugby, Nigel Owens (Wales) and Frenchman Jerome Garcès will referee the Irish provinces in their Champions Cup quarter-final matches. Romain Poite (France) will preside over Connacht’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Gloucester at the Sportsground.

Owens will officiate for Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against three-time tournament winners Toulon at Thomond Park on March 31st while Garcès will be the man in the middle for Leinster’s knockout game against the two-time and defending champions Saracens at the Aviva stadium on Sunday, April 1st.

England’s Luke Pearce and compatriot Wayne Barnes will referee the other Champions Cup quarter-finals between Scarlets and La Rochelle and Clermont and Racing 92 respectively. Ireland’s John Lacey will take charge of the Challenge Cup quarter-final between the Newcastle Falcons and Brive, while Dublin-born JP Doyle gets the game between Pau and Stade Francais.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.