Owen Farrell to face disciplinary panel on Tuesday after red card

Saracens’ Owen Farrell will appear before an online disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

The England outhalf was shown a red card by referee Christophe Ridley in the 61st minute of Saturday’s match between Saracens and Wasps for a dangerous tackle on Wasps’ Charlie Atkinson.

Tuesday’s panel will comprise Mike Hamlin (chair), Gareth Graham and Leon Lloyd.

Farrell’s red card means he is set to miss the Champions Cup quarter-final with Leinster on September 19th, one of the biggest matches since rugby’s restart.

“It is what it is. He could easily have been out of the Leinster came for another reason – injury or whatever,” said director of rugby Mark McCall.

“He missed the last quarter-final of the Champions Cup because his wife was having their first child.

“We have got plenty of good backs at the club so we will just rearrange our back line a little bit and get on with it.”