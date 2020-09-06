Owen Farrell to face disciplinary panel on Tuesday after red card

Outhalf could miss Champions Cup quarter-final after dangerous tackle

Owen Farrell of Saracens leaves the field of play after being sent off during the Gallagher Premiership match against Wasps at Allianz Park. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Owen Farrell of Saracens leaves the field of play after being sent off during the Gallagher Premiership match against Wasps at Allianz Park. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

 

Saracens’ Owen Farrell will appear before an online disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

The England outhalf was shown a red card by referee Christophe Ridley in the 61st minute of Saturday’s match between Saracens and Wasps for a dangerous tackle on Wasps’ Charlie Atkinson.

Tuesday’s panel will comprise Mike Hamlin (chair), Gareth Graham and Leon Lloyd.

Farrell’s red card means he is set to miss the Champions Cup quarter-final with Leinster on September 19th, one of the biggest matches since rugby’s restart.

“It is what it is. He could easily have been out of the Leinster came for another reason – injury or whatever,” said director of rugby Mark McCall.

“He missed the last quarter-final of the Champions Cup because his wife was having their first child.

“We have got plenty of good backs at the club so we will just rearrange our back line a little bit and get on with it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.