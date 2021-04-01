No regrets as JJ Hanrahan swaps Red Army for Clermont’s Yellow Army

It’s an ill wind and all that. Initially rocked by Munster’s decision not to offer him a new deal, for three weeks or so JJ Hanrahan wondered what was to become of his rugby career as he entered an outhalf’s peak years. Whereupon opportunities for a new start arose in three different countries, and the offer from Clermont Auvergne was one he couldn’t refuse.

At the end of a fairly unsettling month in his life, he has come to terms with how events have unravelled. A bright lad and deep thinker about the game, while it will be a wrench to leave Munster, Hanrahan will do so without a trace of bitterness or ill-feeling.