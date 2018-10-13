Munster’s Sammy Arnold taken to hospital with throat injury

Sammy Arnold sustained a throat injury after playing only eight minutes as a replacement in Munster’s 10-10 draw with Exeter at Sandy Park.

Arnold was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Keith Earls pulled out of the game during the warm-up with a tight hamstring and was replaced by Darren Sweetnam while John Ryan rolled his ankle in the 80th minute and was also forced off.

“Fair play to Keith,” said Munster coach Johann van Graan, “He could have played and injured it after a few minutes.”

“We came here to win the game, every game you come to win,” said Peter O’Mahony. “But you take the factors in, they’re one of the best teams in England, if not Europe, their home record speaks for itself - how difficult it is to come here and get a win, even how difficult it is to come here and get a performance.

“They’re a hugely oppressive side, their ability to hold the ball is very impressive and as a result of that I have to say we’ll take a draw.

“I was very proud of the lads, it was a difficult game. The conditions were difficult to play the game and I thought the lads were very good.”

Munster defended 22 phases of Exeter carries in injury time when a relieving 80 metre kick by Joey Carbery rolled out on the full after man of the match Tadhg Beirne’s late lineout steal.

“It was absolutely the right decision by Joey,” said Van Graan.

“22 phases, under your sticks,” O’Mahony added, “to have the discipline there to hold them out when it is what they do, you know?

“You watch them week in, week out in the Premiership and when they get within sight of the line they are so clinical, so oppressive.

“It speaks volumes for the lads’ character.”

An update on Arnold, Ryan and others is due ahead of Gloucester and Danny Cipriani’s visit to Thomond Park next Saturday