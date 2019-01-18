McGrath and Toner come into Leinster side to face Wasps

Champions Cup Pool 1: Wasps v Leinster

Kick off: 3.15pm, Sunday. Venue: Ricoh Arena. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 2.45pm. On TV: Live on BT Sport

Leo Cullen has kept faith with the same back three that scored two tries between them in the win over Toulouse last weekend with Jordan Larmour at full back and Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney on the wings.

Cullen’s side now lead Pool 1 with 20 points – three clear of the French - and are all but through to the quarter-finals. Victory away to Wasps on Sunday would ensure they top the pool, while pole position would also be guaranteed should Bath get an improbable result away to Toulouse.

Robbie Henshaw returns from a hamstring injury to take his place in the centre alongside Garry Ringrose. It’s the Westmeath man’s first game since late October for Leinster.

At half back Jamison Gibson-Park comes in to partner Ross Byrne.

In the pack Jack McGrath comes into the front row alongside Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong and there is a change in the second row too with Devin Toner taking his place alongside James Ryan having recovered from an ankle injury.

There is no change from last week in the back row with Rhys Ruddock again leading the side from blindside flanker.

On the bench Seán O’Brien is also returning from injury and is in line for his first Leinster game since October.

Also on the bench Leinster academy scrumhalf Hugh O’Sullivan is in line to make his European debut. The Meath man is in his second year in the Academy and only turns 21 next month.

For Wasps, Elliot Daly is restored to the starting line-up while Gaby Lovobalavu is handed his first Wasps start since November in place of Juan de Jongh.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (C), Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Seán O’Brien, Hugh O’Sullvan, Noel Reid, Rory O’Loughlin.