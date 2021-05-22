Matt Williams: Ronan O’Gara’s intellect can unlock Toulouse’s few weaknesses
Brilliantly-coached La Rochelle could cause another upset and win first Champions Cup
La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara’s tactics against Leinster were brilliant. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho
In America, they are called “Monday Morning Quarterbacks”. Those who have all the answers on how the weekend’s game should have been won after they have been played.
This Monday, when the new Champions Cup winner has been crowned, let’s hope there is a better perspective on the defeated team than when Leinster lost to an excellent La Rochelle in the semi-finals.