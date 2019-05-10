Matt Williams: Leinster need massive physicality to beat Saracens
Champions Cup final: Leinster standard in Toulouse win won’t cut it against Saracens
Leinster’s James Lowe during the captain’s run, at St James’ Park in Newcastle, ahead of the Champions Cup final. Photograph: Inpho
When two great teams meet, it is the power of their coaches’ strategic planning that can determine the outcome of the match.
The preparation for this Champions Cup final, from both Leo Cullen and Mark McCall is paramount. This match is highly unusual because both coaches have won the title before and the current champions, Leinster, are slight underdogs to a Saracens team that have been a cut above all in Europe this season.