Matt Williams: Leinster deserve the ultimate praise
The demons must to be slayed. The last five years of European failure must be revenged
The Leinster Rugby Squad at training in UCD, Dublin. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/ INPHO
I love Bruce Springsteen. “The Boss”, as Springsteen is universally known, has woven his poetry of love, heartbreak, tragedy, joy, sacrifice, justice, resilience, sex, eternity and the never-ending hope of redemption into all the situations of my life and that of my generation.