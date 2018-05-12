Matt Williams: Leinster deserve praise. They are ‘The Boss’
The demons must to be slayed. The last five years of European failure must be revenged
Bruce Springsteen performing in Toronto, Canada. “ My schoolboys mates and I held Bruce in such esteem we used his name as a personification of the highest levels of perfection known to man.” Photograph: Getty Images
I love Bruce Springsteen. “The Boss”, as Springsteen is universally known, has woven his poetry of love, heartbreak, tragedy, joy, sacrifice, justice, resilience, sex, eternity and the never-ending hope of redemption into all the situations of my life and that of my generation.