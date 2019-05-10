Matt Williams: It’s time for the D4 boys to roll up their sleeves and deliver aggression
Province’s standard in victory over Toulouse won’t cut it against Saracens
Saracens’s outstanding player is Owen Farrell. He must not be permitted time with the ball in his hands. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
When two great teams meet, it is the power of their coaches’ strategic planning that can determine the outcome of the match.
The preparation for this Heineken Cup final, from both Leo Cullen and Mark McCall is paramount. This match is highly unusual because both coaches have won the title before and the current champions, Leinster, are slight underdogs to a Saracens team that have been a cut above all in Europe this season.