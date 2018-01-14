Leinster’s high octane Larmour-Lowe axis doesn’t disappoint
Leinster backs light up the RDS as Glasgow put to the sword in Champions Cup rout
Leinster’s James Lowe scores a try against Glasgow. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
The team selection whetted the appetite, the presence of Jordan Larmour and James Lowe in the Leinster backline for the Champions Cup clash with the Glasgow Warriors promised a cornucopia of attacking possibilities, pace, power, footwork and in the case of the New Zealander, rinky-dink sleight-of-hand that invariably draws gasps from the stands; even on occasion when it doesn’t quite come off.