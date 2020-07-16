Leinster’s clash with Saracens will open Champions Cup quarter-final weekend

Leinster will get the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final weekend underway when they take on defending champions Saracens at the Aviva stadium on Saturday, September 19th. The meeting of last year’s finalists will kick-off at 3pm.

The all-French last-eight clash between Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 will kick-off 1t 6.30pm (5.30pm Irish) at the Stade Marcel-Michelin. Both of Saturday’s games will be shown on BT Sport.

Ulster’s face a daunting trip to take on Toulouse, with the game starting at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm Irish time) on Sunday. As well as BT Sport, the game will also be shown live on Virgin Media and Channel 4.

The quarter-final weekend concludes with the all-English clash of Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints at Sandy Park at 5.30pm on Sunday.

All matches will be subject to government guidelines and/or restrictions.

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Saturday September 19th

QF1: Leinster v Saracens, Aviva Stadium, 3.0 (BT Sport)

QF2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (6.30/5.30 Irish) (BT Sport)

Sunday, September 20th

QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster, Le Stadium (1.30/12.30 Irish) (Virgin Media/Channel 4/BT Sport

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (5.30) (BT Sport)

Semi-finals (September 25th-27th)

Semi-final 1: Winner QF 1 (Leinster v Saracens) v Winner QF 2 (Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92).

Semi-final 2: Winner of QF 3 (Toulouse v Ulster) v Winner QF 4 (Exeter v Northampton)

2020 Heineken Champions Cup final

Weekend October 16th-18th. Venue TBC

Challenge Cup quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday September 18th

QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (7.45) (BT Sport)

Saturday, September 19th

QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh, Stade Chaban-Delmas (1.30/12.30 Irish) ( BT Sport)

QF 1: Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Félix Mayol (9.0/8.0 Irish) ( BT Sport/S4C)

Sunday, September 20th

QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (3.0) (BT Sport)

Semi-finals (September 25th-27th)

Semi-final 1: Winner QF 1 (Toulon v Scarlets) v Winner QF2 (Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique)

Semi-final 2: Winner of QF 3 (Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh) v QF 4 (Bristol Bears v Dragons)

2020 Challenge Cup final

Weekend October 16th-18th. Venue TBC