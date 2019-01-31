Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster sells out

Last 15,000 tickets were snapped up on Thursday after going on general sale

Leinster players celebrate their victory over Ulster in the 2012 Heineken Cup Final at Twickenham. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Leinster players celebrate their victory over Ulster in the 2012 Heineken Cup Final at Twickenham. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster at the Aviva stadium on March 30th is a sell-out, with the tickets that went on general sale on Thursday snapped up in a matter of hours.

Ulster have already sold out their 25 per cent allocation for the game (approximately 12,000), while the rest of the tickets will go to Leinster season ticket holder.

A total of 15,000 tickets went on sale on Thursday morning at 10am and a Leinster spokesman confirmed that the bulk of those had gone by 1pm.

Ulster have qualified for the knock-out stages for the first time since 2014, when they lost away to Saracens.

The last time to two provinces met in European action was in the 2012 decider at Twickenham, where Leinster recorded a 42-14 win to secure a third European Cup title.

The game will kick-off at 5.45pm on Saturday, March 30th, the third of the quarter-finals taking place on the day.

Edinburgh host Munster in the first game at Murrayfield at 12.45pm before Saracens host Glasgow Warriors at Allianz park at 3.15pm.

The all-French clash between Racing 92 and Toulouse takes place on Sunday, March 31st at the La Defense Arena, with a 4.15pm start local time.

