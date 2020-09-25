Leinster need to follow Munster’s lead and sign some marquee names

One of the standout features of this dismembered rugby season was when Damian de Allende and RG Snyman appeared in Munster colours.

De Allende, a 28-year-old in his prime, played a pivotal role at inside centre in South Africa’s third World Cup win. Munster managed to prise him out of Japan’s Panasonic Wild Knights, where his 47 Springbok caps had him choicely positioned to swell his ‘life beyond rugby’ pension pot.