Leinster name their team to take on Toulouse at the RDS

As expected Leinster will face Toulouse in Saturday Champions Cup pool clash without Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney and Robbie Henshaw (Kick-off 1.00pm - live on Virgin Media, BT sport).

The trio all miss out on Leo Cullen’s 23 man squad for the clash at the RDS due to injury, while Devin Toner’s ankle problem has also not healed in time for him to be involved.

Jordan Larmour starts in the number 15 jersey with Adam Byrne on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left.

Rory O’Loughlin and Garry Ringrose are again the centre partnership having played together in the Munster game over Christmas.

In the half backs Luke McGrath is partnered with Ross Byrne.

The frontrow sees Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong scrum down with Scott Fardy and James Ryan behind in the engine room.

The backrow features captain Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan at Number Eight.

On the bench Conor O’Brien is in line to make his European debut having impressed over the last few months in the Guinness Pro14.

Leinster: J Larmour; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; S Fardy, J Ryan; R Ruddock (capt), J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, R Molony, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, N Reid, C O’Brien.