Leinster name their team for Champions Cup final

Leinster have named an unchanged team to take on Saracens in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup Final in St James’ Park (Kick-off 5.00pm – live on BT Sports/Virgin Sports).

Wexford man Tadhg Furlong will make his 100th appearance for the club - the 26-year-old made his debut in November 2013 off the bench against the Dragons. Elsewhere there is no change to the XV that started the semi-final against Toulouse.

Rob Kearney starts at fullback with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe on the wings. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose line out in the number 12 and 13 jerseys respectively. In the halfbacks Luke McGrath starts at scrumhalf with captain Johnny Sexton at 10.

In the pack Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Furlong start with Devin Toner and James Ryan behind them in the secondrow.

In the backrow, Australian international Scott Fardy starts at six, with Seán O’Brien making his final appearance in Europe for Leinster at openside and finally Jack Conan at number eight.

Meanwhile Sean Maitland has recovered from his hamstring complaint to slot back in on the wing for Saracens. The Scotland international is just one of two changes from the side that defeated Munster in the semi-final with Will Skelton’s devastating performances of late earning him a spot in the secondrow alongside George Kruis.

His inclusion means Maro Itoje switches to blindside flanker alongside Jackson Wray and Billy Vunipola.

Leinster: Kearney; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (Capt), McGrath; Healy, Cronin, Furlong; Toner, Ryan; Fardy, O’Brien Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Michael Bent, Rhys Ruddock, Max Deegan, Hugh O’Sullivan, Ross Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin.

Saracens: Alex Goode; Liam Williams, Alex Lozowski, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland; Owen Farrell, Ben Spencer; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Titi Lamositele; Will Skelton, George Kruis; Maro Itoje, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Joe Gray, Richard Barrington, Vincent Koch, Nick Isiekwe, Schalk Burger, Richard Wigglesworth, Nick Tompkins, David Strettle.