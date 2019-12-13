Leinster make five changes for the visit of Northampton Saints

Scott Fardy will captain Leinster in Saturday afternoon’s Champions Cup clash with Northampton Saints, he’s one of five changes to the starting XV announced by head coach Leo Cullen.

It’s the same back three that played last week in Franklin’s Gardens with Jordan Larmour at fullback, Dave Kearney on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

There is no change either in the centre with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose at 12 and 13.

With Johnny Sexton (knee) ruled out earlier this week through injury, it’s a new half back partnership though with Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne starting.

In the pack, Rónan Kelleher misses out on selection through injury (hand), so James Tracy comes in at hooker, with Cian Healy at loosehead and Tadhg Furlong also starting this week at tighthead.

Fardy comes in from the start this week and captains the side from the secondrow alongside James Ryan.

And it’s same again in the back row with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris all retained from the start.

On the bench there is potentially a European debut for Skerries man Ciarán Frawley.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Scott Fardy (Capt), James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Calean Doris.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciarán Frawley, Rob Kearney.

Referee: Dan Jones (Wales)